Success for Ireland as Allied Irish rises 5% after €3bn IPO
Shares in Allied Irish Banks rose 5% when they began trading on Friday after an excellent response to its €3bn IPO, in which the leads gave nearly a third or investors zero allocations.
The successful re-privatisation of AIB, which had been bailed out by the Irish government during the financial crisis, was priced at €4.40 a share on Thursday. That was the middle of the initial €3.90-€4.90 marketing range, and of two subsequent narrowed ranges. It gave AIB a €12bn market
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.