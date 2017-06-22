Argentina stuns bond markets with century splash
Argentina had market participants choking on their churrasco this week with a century bond that triggered mixed reactions but sent a clear message about the bond market’s extraordinary ability to back any story it likes the sound of. Oliver West reports.
Many an investor joked that they just hoped Argentina did better in the next 100 years than over the previous 100, but the buy-side took the deal seriously enough to place $10bn in orders.
This enabled the sovereign to sell the largest century bond from any EM issuer, beating
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.