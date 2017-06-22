IPOs: stirred, but not shaken

Just when it seemed as if investors had turned into Stepford Wives, buying everything banks put in front of them, the flotations of Evry and Lecta this week — one down 10% on its debut and the other shelved — showed the market still has bite.For some ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.