Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Santander gets strong bid for subprime auto deal despite negative sector buzz

Santander Consumer USA priced its latest DRIVE subprime auto ABS offering at tight spreads on Wednesday, brushing aside some of the negative headlines around its lending practices and the declining performance of subprime car loans.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 21 Jun 2017
Citi, Deutsche Bank and RBC priced the $1.11bn deal on June 21, with all tranches tightening from initial guidance, suggesting that demand for the bonds is still high despite backlash from recent headlines over Santander’s income verification issues. According to published reports, Santander is said ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,319 10 12.43
2 Citi 2,562 6 9.59
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 8.05
4 Credit Suisse 1,822 6 6.82
5 Societe Generale 1,814 4 6.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 Citi 46,714.29 133 12.73%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,017.27 121 11.73%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 36,865.83 105 10.05%
4 JPMorgan 25,897.27 79 7.06%
5 Credit Suisse 19,055.29 50 5.19%