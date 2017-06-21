Multi-tranche deals keep coming but Safran changes the structure

Bankers had been commenting that demand for longer dated tenors was increasing as pressure for absolute returns grows.
“Investors have to either increase risk appetite or increase duration appetite,” said a banker on the BP deal. “15 to 20 years is now possible for good quality names.”BP ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.