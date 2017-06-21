Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Multi-tranche deals keep coming but Safran changes the structure

Two more dual tranche bond deals were priced in euros on Wednesday. BP followed a similar path to previous issues this week, printing eight year and 12 year tranches. However Safran, the French defence company, printed two year and four year floating rate notes.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 21 Jun 2017


Bankers had been commenting that demand for longer dated tenors was increasing as pressure for absolute returns grows.

“Investors have to either increase risk appetite or increase duration appetite,” said a banker on the BP deal. “15 to 20 years is now possible for good quality names.”

BP ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 81,498.74 352 7.26%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,488.76 324 6.37%
3 Citi 67,601.26 321 6.02%
4 Barclays 55,362.73 221 4.93%
5 Goldman Sachs 54,047.07 221 4.82%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 15,877.45 68 9.25%
2 Barclays 13,596.86 49 7.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,929.26 46 7.54%
4 HSBC 9,996.40 45 5.83%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 9,719.13 51 5.66%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 4,302.46 33 8.14%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,093.79 31 7.74%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,878.15 34 7.34%
4 Barclays 3,646.48 29 6.90%
5 Citi 3,618.87 24 6.84%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 19,005.58 142 11.27%
2 Citi 15,642.08 113 9.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,393.04 121 8.54%
4 Goldman Sachs 12,300.74 87 7.29%
5 Barclays 11,596.83 70 6.88%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 Danske Bank 40,548.61 42 14.16%
2 Svenska Handelsbanken AB 38,163.35 21 13.33%
3 BNP Paribas 15,055.84 69 5.26%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,548.66 47 5.08%
5 Citi 12,612.10 54 4.41%