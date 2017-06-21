Watermark
Hua Nan Futures joins Singapore Exchange

Taiwan's Hua Nan Futures has become a derivatives trading member of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), taking the number of eligible derivative members on the venue to 56.

This is the first exchange outside of Vietnam that Hua Nan Futures has joined. The new member will have remote access to SGX derivative products.

“We are pleased to welcome Hua Nan Futures to our growing community of members as we enhance the global network of our ...

