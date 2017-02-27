Watermark
STS implementation to be deferred to 2019

The application date for the 'simple, transparent, standardised' (STS) framework for European securitization and amendments to the capital requirements ratio (CRR) rules will be deferred until January 2019, according to sources close to the final trilouge discussions, which concluded earlier this month.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 11:30 AM

It is understood that the drive to move the date until January 2019 came from the Maltese presidency, which argued that the original date of July 2018, did not leave enough time for regulators or issuers.

Market participants have also been urging for a longer implementation timeline given the ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,319 10 12.43
2 Citi 2,562 6 9.59
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 8.05
4 Credit Suisse 1,822 6 6.82
5 Societe Generale 1,814 4 6.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 Citi 46,714.29 133 12.73%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,017.27 121 11.73%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 36,865.83 105 10.05%
4 JPMorgan 25,897.27 79 7.06%
5 Credit Suisse 19,055.29 50 5.19%