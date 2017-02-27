Bats fires out European indices

The provider hopes that its indices will be increasingly used for derivatives.
The offerings comprise six country indices and 12 European sector indices. Bats believes that the country products, including the Bats Eurozone-50 index and Bats Nordic-40 index, will eventually become benchmark indices for their respective markets....
