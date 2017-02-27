Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bats fires out European indices

CBOE subsidiary Bats Europe sent 18 indices covering the European market live on Monday, bringing the total amount in its stable to 57.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05:15 PM

The provider hopes that its indices will be increasingly used for derivatives.

The offerings comprise six country indices and 12 European sector indices. Bats believes that the country products, including the Bats Eurozone-50 index and Bats Nordic-40 index, will eventually become benchmark indices for their respective markets.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 22,472.93 61 2,247,292,967,552.72%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,693.49 47 2,069,348,556,135.12%
3 HSBC 20,328.32 68 2,032,831,873,292.78%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,248.64 69 1,324,864,073,143.57%
5 BNP Paribas 13,210.62 71 1,321,062,202,764.64%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 9,449.66 39 8.14%
2 UBS 9,110.20 35 7.85%
3 Goldman Sachs 8,787.05 42 7.57%
4 Citi 8,550.04 53 7.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,913.31 37 5.96%