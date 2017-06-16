Watermark
Pipeline filling for pre-summer bond splash as Reckitt, Altarea announce

European corporate bond markets have quickly shrugged off the uncertainty surrounding the UK election result and central bank meetings, and look set for a busy end to June.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 16 Jun 2017

With this week's Federal Open Market Committee and Bank of England meetings out of the way, the data front is quiet for the next two weeks and issuers are arranging roadshows. 

Some deals this week did get smaller order books than on deals in recent weeks, but the ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 81,498.74 352 7.26%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,488.76 324 6.37%
3 Citi 67,601.26 321 6.02%
4 Barclays 55,362.73 221 4.93%
5 Goldman Sachs 54,047.07 221 4.82%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 15,877.45 68 9.25%
2 Barclays 13,596.86 49 7.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,929.26 46 7.54%
4 HSBC 9,996.40 45 5.83%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 9,719.13 51 5.66%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 3,564.32 23 8.01%
2 JPMorgan 3,550.43 30 7.98%
3 Barclays 3,405.88 27 7.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,394.06 32 7.63%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,981.15 25 6.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 19,005.58 142 11.27%
2 Citi 15,642.08 113 9.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,393.04 121 8.54%
4 Goldman Sachs 12,300.74 87 7.29%
5 Barclays 11,596.83 70 6.88%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 Danske Bank 40,548.61 42 14.16%
2 Svenska Handelsbanken AB 38,163.35 21 13.33%
3 BNP Paribas 15,055.84 69 5.26%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,548.66 47 5.08%
5 Citi 12,612.10 54 4.41%