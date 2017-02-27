Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Landmark deals, SoFi bank charter generate buzz in MPLs

News of securitizations from Lending Club and Upstart, in addition to SoFi’s application for a bank charter, were the talk of the week, with market players pointing to these events as milestones for the marketplace lending industry.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07:15 PM
ABS investors told GlobalCapital that they were receptive to the online platform’s decision to do a club offering, which could pave the way for stable and permanent financing. Whole loan investors often do not have enough collateral on their own to fund themselves through securitization. But by issuing a club ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,319 10 12.43
2 Citi 2,562 6 9.59
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 8.05
4 Credit Suisse 1,822 6 6.82
5 Societe Generale 1,814 4 6.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 Citi 46,714.29 133 12.73%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,017.27 121 11.73%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 36,865.83 105 10.05%
4 JPMorgan 25,897.27 79 7.06%
5 Credit Suisse 19,055.29 50 5.19%