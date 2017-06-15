Bond markets size up second half after blockbuster H1
After a barnstorming first half, Asia’s debt markets are looking forward to what H2 brings. Optimism is high after markets proved their ability to shrug off geopolitical tensions and widespread uncertainty, posting a sharp increase in first half volumes, writes Morgan Davis.
H1 numbers hit $168.3bn in Asia ex-Japan for dollars and euros, versus $103.5bn for the same period in 2016, according to data from Dealogic. China has seen particularly sharp growth, with offshore Chinese debt issues reaching $102.51bn, compared to $50.4bn during the same time period in 2016 and
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.