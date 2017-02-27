Watermark
Investors race to get in on latest auto ABS

Santander Consumer Bank has taken pole position with its latest auto ABS offering by printing at the tightest spreads the securitization market has seen since the crisis.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 06:00 PM

The deal had 31 investors buying in and was 3.7 times oversubscribed with central banks, banks and asset managers the largest investor classes. Investors were dispersed across Europe.

It sold €558m at 18bp over one month Euribor and the market has continued to see rapid spread tightening with supply ...

