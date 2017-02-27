Investors race to get in on latest auto ABS

The deal had 31 investors buying in and was 3.7 times oversubscribed with central banks, banks and asset managers the largest investor classes. Investors were dispersed across Europe.It sold €558m at 18bp over one month Euribor and the market has continued to see rapid spread tightening with supply ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.