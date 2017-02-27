FIA speaks out against EC's clearing house relocation

The FIA statement, from its president and CEO Walt Lukken, argued that any forced relocation would be bad for the derivatives and clearing industries and called for further dialogue on the matter.“Forced relocation would fragment markets, diminish the risk-reducing benefits of portfolio margining, harm liquidity, and ultimately increase ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.