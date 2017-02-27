Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Total Derivatives: CNY front end drives bull steepening

Domestic data in China is mostly in line with market expectations. However, mild losses in equities has prompted some receiving at the shorter end of the CNY NDIRS curve, driving a bull steepening move to the belly of the curve, writes Deirdre Yeung of Total Derivatives.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 08:30 AM
Chinese economic data released on Wednesday was largely in line with market expectations and provided market participants in CNY rates with little new directional impetus.

A report showed that retail sales rose by 10.7% year-on-year in May, the same pace as the previous month and in line ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 CITIC Securities 38.46
2 China Merchants Bank Co 22.73
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 19.23
4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 8.74
4 Bank of China (BOC) 8.74

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 12-Jun-17 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings China 2,000
2 22-May-17 CITIC Bank International China 3,000
3 19-May-17 China Power New Energy Development Co China 800
4 17-May-17 Daimler Germany 4,000
5 25-Apr-17 CAR Inc Hong Kong 300

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 JP Morgan 49.70
2 Barclays 10.06
2 Citi 10.06
2 HSBC 10.06
2 Bank of China (BOC) 10.06

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 01-Jun-17 Ocean Wealth (Parent: China Orient Asset Management) China 632
2 11-Apr-17 Bank of China Johannesburg Branch (BOC Johannesburg) China 1,500
3 22-Feb-17 Ocean Wealth (Parent: China Orient Asset Management) China 850
4 28-Nov-16 Loncin Holdings China 800
5 04-Nov-16 China Nuclear Engineering Group China 1,500