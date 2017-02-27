Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Afreximbank on track to extend dollar curve

Afreximbank had taken books of $2bn for its new seven year note on Tuesday morning as the bid for African credit gathered pace.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:15 PM

The leads had tightened guidance to 230bp area over mid-swaps from guidance of 250bp area. Books closed at 1pm UK time.

One EM credit trader called the spread on offer "a gift."

Bankers are looking at Afreximbank’s own curve, as well as comparable bonds from other regional development ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 35,343.51 158 10.46%
2 HSBC 29,710.89 167 8.79%
3 JPMorgan 29,347.48 126 8.68%
4 Deutsche Bank 18,705.00 67 5.53%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 17,244.02 106 5.10%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 11,013.37 26 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 6,796.25 26 5.67%
3 HSBC 5,175.71 14 4.32%
4 Morgan Stanley 4,879.44 17 4.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,270.90 19 3.56%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 14,208.88 53 12.64%
2 Citi 13,699.88 48 12.19%
3 HSBC 9,441.88 45 8.40%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,434.85 17 6.62%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 6,792.43 31 6.04%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,078.45 6 7.49%
2 ING 1,021.26 9 7.10%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 989.01 9 6.87%
4 Credit Suisse 832.77 5 5.79%
5 UniCredit 793.78 7 5.52%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Jun 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,975.26 63 15.57%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,399.22 83 13.31%
3 ICICI Bank 2,435.88 65 9.54%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,311.09 24 9.05%
5 HDFC Bank 1,781.17 47 6.98%