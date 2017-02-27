Watermark
Natixis hires new head of corporate credit solutions

Natixis has appointed Emmanuel Issanchou as global head of structured credit and solutions, based in London.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 12:45 PM



He will report globally to Selim Mehrez, global head of fixed income and locally to Serge Ekue, senior country manager, for the UK.

Issanchou joined Natixis in 2005 as a structurer in the Euripean securitization team in Paris and after two years relocated to London in the ...

