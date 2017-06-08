Watermark
IIF seeks retail liquidity for $150m IFC-backed loan

International Finance Corp and ANZ have launched a $150m fundraising for Indonesia Infrastructure Finance (IIF) into syndication.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 08:45 AM


The loan is split into a $50m portion that IFC will provide and a $100m that is being distributed among commercial banks. The latter consists of two tranches, a three year that pays a margin of 100bp over Libor and a five year that pays 120bp, according to ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 CITIC Securities 44.72
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 22.36
3 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 10.16
3 China Merchants Bank Co 10.16
3 Bank of China (BOC) 10.16

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 China International Capital Corp Ltd 6,897.95 30 6.53%
2 CITIC Securities 6,893.24 33 6.53%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,682.95 21 5.38%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 4,864.98 27 4.61%
5 UBS 4,775.31 28 4.52%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Jun 2017
1 HSBC 18,948.77 107 9.29%
2 Citi 16,000.44 94 7.85%
3 JPMorgan 12,430.07 64 6.10%
4 Morgan Stanley 9,451.45 45 4.64%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 9,399.65 60 4.61%

