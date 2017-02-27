Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Shock election result can’t tarnish corporate market lustre

The corporate credit market has given an almighty shrug on Friday to the surprise UK election result that came in overnight, with primary issuance expected to resume as normal next week helped by technical factors.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 01:00 PM
Theresa May’s Conservative Party failed to win an outright  majority in the UK parliament in the poll, with many seats lost to the official opposition, Labour.  With 649 of 650 seats counted as GlobalCapital went to press, the Conservatives were eight seats short of an the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 59,729.64 269 3.64%
2 Citi 48,146.84 242 2.94%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 45,937.03 233 2.80%
4 Deutsche Bank 41,805.81 175 2.55%
5 Morgan Stanley 38,350.79 202 2.34%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 15,877.45 68 9.25%
2 Barclays 13,596.86 49 7.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,929.26 46 7.54%
4 HSBC 9,996.40 45 5.83%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 9,719.13 51 5.66%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 3,564.32 23 8.01%
2 JPMorgan 3,550.43 30 7.98%
3 Barclays 3,405.88 27 7.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,394.06 32 7.63%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,981.15 25 6.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 18,604.08 138 11.28%
2 Citi 15,209.49 108 9.22%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,105.71 118 8.55%
4 Goldman Sachs 11,921.74 84 7.23%
5 Barclays 11,367.83 68 6.89%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 14,999.46 68 7.33%
2 Deutsche Bank 14,437.29 46 7.05%
3 Citi 12,612.10 54 6.16%
4 Barclays 12,443.20 54 6.08%
5 HSBC 11,458.66 61 5.60%