Shock election result can’t tarnish corporate market lustre
The corporate credit market has given an almighty shrug on Friday to the surprise UK election result that came in overnight, with primary issuance expected to resume as normal next week helped by technical factors.
Theresa May’s Conservative Party failed to win an outright majority in the UK parliament in the poll, with many seats lost to the official opposition, Labour. With 649 of 650 seats counted as GlobalCapital
went to press, the Conservatives were eight seats short of an the
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.