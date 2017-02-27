People Moves In Brief, June 8, 2017

Mizuho hires US FRN trader
Mizuho said on Tuesday that it had hired Traci Creange as head of US FRN trading, as part of its US fixed income expansion.Creange was most recently head FRN trader at Deutsche Bank. Before that, she was also at Mizuho ...
