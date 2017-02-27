Watermark
Go to Asia edition

People Moves In Brief, June 8, 2017

Mizuho hires US FRN trader — Barclays ABS strategist returns to Kroll — Intertrust appoints global head of capital markets from BAML

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 12:00 AM

Mizuho hires US FRN trader

Mizuho said on Tuesday that it had hired Traci Creange as head of US FRN trading, as part of its US fixed income expansion.

Creange was most recently head FRN trader at Deutsche Bank. Before that, she was also at Mizuho ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 22,181.26 60 8.33%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,693.49 47 7.77%
3 HSBC 20,036.65 67 7.52%
4 BNP Paribas 12,693.54 67 4.77%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,553.14 65 4.71%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 9,449.66 39 8.14%
2 UBS 9,110.20 35 7.85%
3 Goldman Sachs 8,787.05 42 7.57%
4 Citi 8,550.04 53 7.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,913.31 37 5.96%