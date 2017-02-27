Watermark
Uruguay preps global pesos in quiet Lat Am

South American sovereign Uruguay is likely to be the next Latin American issuer to tap debt markets as it wraps up an international roadshow ahead of a planned Uruguayan peso-denominated fixed rate bond issue.

  Oliver West
  10:30 PM
Baa2/BBB/BBB- rated Uruguay, which has said it still needs to raise $2bn-equivalent of funding in external markets this year, began meeting investors in Montevideo on June 2 and has visited London, New York and Boston this week. It will be in Los Angeles on Friday ahead ...

