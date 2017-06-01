Southeast Asia loans show signs of life as FIs lead the way

Loan activity from southeast Asia has taken a beating this year, with dollar and euro volumes from the region totalling $14.343bn from 44 deals so far, versus $25.5bn from 51 deals at the same time a year ago, according to Dealogic.But things appeared to have perked ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.