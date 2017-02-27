Green Bonds: Joining the Mainstream

The pace of change is rapid. A growing percentage of investable assets are now believed to incorporate ESG factors. These assets have grown an estimated 33% in the US alone since 2014, according to the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investments.1

Moreover, a striking 75% of European and US investors plan to make low-carbon or climate related investments, a Q3 2016 HSBC Sustainable Financing survey found.

In recent years more investors have become involved in this space. People are realising that green financing makes sense.” reports Jean-Marc Mercier, Co-Head of Debt Capital Markets. “ESG is really coming up and becoming a more mainstream product.”

“We are well and truly out of incubation and into a rapid growth phase,” adds Victoria Clarke, Head of Sustainable Bonds, EMEA.

The 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris, known as COP 21, played a significant role in this blossoming of the market. “It probably woke up the private sector,” Mercier believes. “Now there are significant numbers of entities using sustainable finance.”

COP 21 required the 175 signatories

to the Paris Agreement in April 2016, (although this number has now reached 195 signatories), to develop plans (‘Independent Nationally Determined Contributions’) to limit their greenhouse gas emissions. For example, China has already published guidelines for a ‘Green Financial System’ and plans to introduce a carbon tax by 2020.

This process seems to have influenced governments to start issuing green bonds. “The size and credibility of sovereign issues is bringing private capital into sustainable finance and exactly meets the call from investors for increased diversity of credits, tenors and projects,” comments Clarke.

“There is a fantastic dynamic to the market,” Mercier judges. “It is vibrant. We have new issuers, new investors - more diversity.”

He looks for another year of growth in 2017 as a decline might undermine confidence in what is still a “nascent” area.

The consensus for global green bond new issue volume this year among analysts is around USD130bn, Clarke notes – though she cites initial forecasts as high as the ratings agency Moody’s USD200bn2. Reaching the consensus mark would represent double-digit growth on 2016’s USD100bn.

“That would be a nice step on the previous year,” affirms Clarke, who describes the market’s strong ‘hockey stick’-shaped growth curve as “exactly what you’d want to see from a young but promising new market”.

Global snapshots

A few snapshots from Mercier’s global itinerary indicate the growing momentum in sustainable finance. “I met a client in New York last week and the first question was on the environment. That would never have happened in the past. But after the FSB Task Force [on Climate-related Financial Disclosures - TCFD] issuers will listen,” he recalls.

At the end of 2016 the TCFD, convened by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) a year earlier, recommended a set of voluntary climate-related disclosures for companies and other entities that make financial filings. “As a private sector solution to a market issue, the Task Force has focused on the practical, material disclosures investors want and which all capital-raising companies can compile,” FSB Chair and Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney commented.

Mercier shares similar anecdotes from events in Spain and the Gulf. At May’s Third Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) Sustainable Bonds Forum in Madrid, which HSBC sponsored, “the room was absolutely packed.”

“Sustainable bonds will be relevant as well as green bonds” in the growth of sustainable finance, he adds. Sustainable bonds’ proceeds are committed to projects with either social or environmental benefits, rather than just focusing on specific environmental benefits as the underlying green bonds do.

In the forum’s opening speech Spain’s Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support, Irene Garrido, affirmed that “the ever increasing presence of this type of financial instrument, linked to environmental or social objectives, goes to show that our society is increasingly demanding that economic growth and development be accompanied by the sustainability of economic progress; of the participation of citizens in the development benefits and the equitable distribution of them; and of respect for the environment”.

Corporate push

Equally, “everyone was listening” when Mercier cited corporate green bonds by the energy-related duo EdF and Repsol at recent meetings in the United Arab Emirates.

The emergence of corporate green bonds is a particularly notable development, he believes. While multi-lateral development banks (MBDs) such as the European Investment Bank and the World Bank pioneered the green bond format – “they are natural market leaders as this is in their DNA,” Mercier observes – it has now expanded to reach an increasingly diverse range of issuers, including industrial companies with substantial carbon footprints to manage.

Issuing green bonds whose proceeds they commit to investments in environmentally-friendly plant and equipment (or in retro-fitting existing assets to increase efficiency) is doubly valuable, he notes.

For one thing, it enables companies to meet the increasingly ESG-conscious expectations of their consumers and other stakeholders.

For example, a 40-nation poll by Pew Research Centre in 2015 found a majority in every country views climate change as a serious problem and a global median of 54% believing it is a very serious problem.3

For another, green bonds enable companies to reduce their climate-related risk – precisely their new area of disclosure under the TCFD recommendations.

“They care about this and it is what their clients and investors want. This is why green financing has seen such growth,” Mercier argues.

“Visionary” companies that have already issued green bonds and altered their information flow to highlight environmental impacts for their investor reporting, have stolen a march on the competition. They will be especially well positioned for the TCFD era, he notes.

Mercier also dismisses charges that issuers receive no premium for undertaking green bonds. He considers the product’s ability to attract investors who may never have bought an issuer’s debt previously a form of premium, and notes that green new issues tend to be sold at less of a discount than those on non-green offerings

Landmarks ahead

While the arrival of sovereign issuers of green bonds (HSBC arranged the first offering in this category – EUR750m for the Republic of Poland in December 2016) is clearly a watershed for the market, new landmarks still lie ahead. “It is likely that we’ll see more sovereigns in the next 12 months, with many now making public statements of interest or releasing green bond related country specific guidelines, China, India and Brazil for example.” Clarke comments.

She also sees continued significant potential for sub-sovereign entities like cities, regions and provinces to make use of sustainable finance. “They all are spending money on sustainable projects and projects to enhance society’s wellbeing. We just need to get them to fund in green and social bond form so that they can show investors and the market what they are doing.”

In addition, new MDBs and regional development banks continue to enter the market. Notably, the New Development Bank established by Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa began its activity in capital markets with a CNY3bn green bond – the first by an international institution onshore in China – in July 2016.4

MDBs were also the driving force behind the Green Bond Principles (GBPs) – a set of undertakings co-ordinated by the International Capital Market Association that govern the market and provide forums for debating. Mercier characterises the GBPs as a “very useful group between us, issuers and investors.”

Even so, Clarke emphasises the need for further education of potential issuers. This would reassure them “that the green bond format is not as restrictive as some believe it to be”. Examples include there being no requirement to segregate funds as issuers can use the ‘earmarking’ method, while the GBPs ask them to report annually until full allocation - not daily or monthly as some may believe.

Building blocks

Sustainable finance is far from limited to plain senior unsecured green bonds. While these represent the highest-profile part of the market, particularly since France’s EUR7bn green government bond (OAT) in January, the green bond category alone also includes green asset-backed securities (ABS), green covered bonds, green equity-linked notes, green hybrid securities and green subordinated capital.

All of these instruments have important roles in building out the field, Clarke stresses. “I am not biased, and encourage everything since the market needs diversification. With TenneT and TSKB we were excited to help broaden this market and we believe there is so much potential still to tap.”

In March Dutch electricity firm TenneT issued the first-ever green hybrid5, while Turkey’s Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi issued the first sustainable Tier 2 subordinated offering6. HSBC was joint lead manager on both transactions - a EUR1bn perpetual bond and a USD300m 10-year bond, respectively.

“We can tailor structures relevant for issuers and their funding needs, so we encourage everything that can be credible in green/social/sustainable,” Clarke adds, noting that “plenty of sustainable investment projects are not yet coming to market in green bond format”.

Greening the economy

The rise of sustainable finance offers banks and other market players a chance to boost their somewhat tarnished standing, Mercier suggests. “This is very exciting for the industry. It is an opportunity to change the image that was ours after the [global financial] crisis by helping to green the whole economy.”

A further spur to the field would be capital relief or other incentives to banks on their lending to green and socially-beneficial projects. “That would be a key vector of change,” Mercier believes.

Clarke is cautious over incentives that would involve “rigid standards and controls”, but emphasises the value of public policy statements of support for sustainable finance and guidance structures, such as the ICMA Green Bond Principles7 and Social Bond Guidance8. The UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that countries adopted in 2015 have also impacted the market positively, she notes.

“From water management and waste minimisation to smart cities, the SDGs have got investors and issuers talking about the very broad areas that all have their place within sustainable finance, and have shown that they can be innovative.”

The SDGs emerged against a background of striking technological progress. For example, the cost of utility-scale solar power and wind power is down 85% and 66%, respectively, since 20099.

In addition, she hails the impact of private-sector initiatives like the Portfolio Decarbonization Coalition (PDC) of 27 asset owners and managers. PDC was founded by Amundi, Sweden’s AP4 pension fund, CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) and the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative in 2014.

Although relatively few green bonds have yet been offered directly to the public apart from a few MDB structured debt issues, major asset managers are starting to provide exposure to the product through funds, Mercier notes. Both he and Clarke cite the new USD2bn fund recently launched by the International Finance Corporation and Amundi as a landmark in this development.

The World Bank affiliate will contribute USD325m to seed the fund, which will buy green bonds from emerging market banks. Asset managers will contribute the remainder10.

Following the initiative, “there is plenty more that MDBs and asset managers could do and we are excited to see what comes through.,” Clarke believes.

“The economy is really going the same way as the forces of good,” Mercier concludes. “Issuers want to do sustainable finance to reduce their risk and investors want to de-risk too. It is a fabulous virtuous circle.”





