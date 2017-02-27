Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Argentina plotting euros for end of this month

South American sovereign Argentina is looking to issue euro denominated bonds towards the end of this month, finance minister Luis Caputo said on Wednesday.

  • By Oliver West
  • 08:45 AM

The sovereign will likely issue short-term bonds in euros, said Caputo, in what would be the borrower’s second visit to the single currency since it emerged from default in April last year. 

Speaking to the Argentine Institute of Finance Executives’ annual conference, Caputo said that the deal would complete ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 May 2017
1 Citi 31,686.78 147 9.89%
2 HSBC 28,689.30 158 8.96%
3 JPMorgan 28,398.18 123 8.87%
4 Deutsche Bank 18,175.84 65 5.67%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,878.92 95 4.96%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 11,013.37 26 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 6,796.25 26 5.67%
3 HSBC 5,175.71 14 4.32%
4 Morgan Stanley 4,879.44 17 4.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,270.90 19 3.56%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 12,475.95 47 12.71%
2 Citi 12,387.42 44 12.62%
3 HSBC 8,280.73 41 8.44%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,905.70 15 7.04%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 5,686.63 26 5.79%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,078.45 6 7.49%
2 ING 1,021.26 9 7.10%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 989.01 9 6.87%
4 Credit Suisse 832.77 5 5.79%
5 UniCredit 793.78 7 5.52%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Jun 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,975.26 63 15.57%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,399.22 83 13.31%
3 ICICI Bank 2,435.88 65 9.54%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,311.09 24 9.05%
5 HDFC Bank 1,781.17 47 6.98%