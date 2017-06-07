New Verizon ABS deal hits primary

The growing handset securitzation asset class has been attracting investor attention since its debut last July, with a broad base of buyers snapping up the bonds.Sources speaking with GlobalCapital pointed out that cell phone deals are attractive compared to ABS backed by other types of consumer ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.