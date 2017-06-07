Watermark
New Verizon ABS deal hits primary

Verizon Communications is marketing its second securitization of the year, backed by contract payments on cell phones.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07 Jun 2017

The growing handset securitzation asset class has been attracting investor attention since its debut last July, with a broad base of buyers snapping up the bonds.

Sources speaking with GlobalCapital pointed out that cell phone deals are attractive compared to ABS backed by other types of consumer ...

