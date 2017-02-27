Watermark
MiFID II will not be delayed, says Maijoor

European Securities and Markets Authority chair Steven Maijoor today said that any suggestion of further delaying implementation of the Market in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) was almost "fake news", and that the massive transparency legislation would go ahead as planned in January 2018.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 06:00 PM

The announcement was made at the International Derivatives Expo in London, organised by the Futures Industry Association.

“Contrary to some recent coverage and commentary, MiFID II/MiFIR will come into effect on 3 January 2018, there will be no further delay in its implementation,” said the ESMA chair.

