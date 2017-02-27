Watermark
Euro borrowers jostle for space in crowded market

Eurozone issuers crammed into the euro market on Wednesday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting.

  By Lewis McLellan
  05:00 PM

Generally, the market greeted the rush of supply warmly. “It was a very busy day in euros and mostly the trades went extremely well,” said a banker involved in today’s deals.

Italy returned to the ultra-long end for the first time since October 2016, printing €6.5bn of ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Barclays 11,436.59 16 4.40%
2 BNP Paribas 10,516.31 14 4.04%
3 Citi 10,121.17 12 3.89%
4 HSBC 9,193.03 13 3.53%
5 JPMorgan 8,809.30 12 3.39%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 29,178.61 69 12.03%
2 JPMorgan 27,707.70 69 11.42%
3 HSBC 17,829.40 44 7.35%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,545.97 37 7.23%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,222.02 52 7.10%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 23,238.29 57 7.89%
2 Barclays 22,734.37 54 7.72%
3 BNP Paribas 21,790.92 38 7.40%
4 UniCredit 21,709.09 56 7.37%
5 HSBC 21,123.92 62 7.17%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  Last updated
  • 02 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 56,396.05 269 8.04%
2 Citi 50,581.16 179 7.21%
3 HSBC 44,695.79 160 6.37%
4 Barclays 43,089.55 120 6.14%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 38,242.83 116 5.45%