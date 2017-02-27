Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Tradebe signs market first syndicated green term loan

Tradebe, the Spanish waste reclamation and recycling solutions firm, has signed a €265m green syndicated term loan, a facility that arranger BBVA says is the first of its kind ever.

  • By Max Bower
  • 05:00 PM

The loan was structured in accordance with an assessment by Sustainalytics, the environmental, social and governance rating company, on Tradebe’s revenues sources.

BBVA was co-ordinator, sole bookrunner and facility and green agent on the deal.

Caixabank, Santander, Sabadell, Cofides, Bankia, HSBC, ING, ICF, Deutsche Bank and Bankinter were the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Jun 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 152,023.83 542 10.73%
2 JPMorgan 131,970.16 468 9.31%
3 Citi 95,638.59 284 6.75%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 76,462.12 373 5.40%
5 Deutsche Bank 66,070.01 232 4.66%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 HSBC 3,060.27 5 25.67%
2 Citi 2,251.69 5 18.89%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 12.27%
4 First Abu Dhabi Bank 949.00 5 7.96%
5 Arab Banking Corp - BSC 583.00 5 4.89%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,126.24 25 13.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,961.98 26 12.46%
3 HSBC 13,854.03 26 10.17%
4 JPMorgan 5,343.18 17 3.92%
5 Citi 5,119.67 16 3.76%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%