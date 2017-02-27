Tradebe signs market first syndicated green term loan

The loan was structured in accordance with an assessment by Sustainalytics, the environmental, social and governance rating company, on Tradebe’s revenues sources.
BBVA was co-ordinator, sole bookrunner and facility and green agent on the deal.Caixabank, Santander, Sabadell, Cofides, Bankia, HSBC, ING, ICF, Deutsche Bank and Bankinter were the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.