Change from the ground up to promote gender balance – WABS

The Women in ABS panel on day two of Global ABS told attendees in the audience that, on balance, gender diversity is still lacking in financial services, and to up the numbers of female senior management, the industry must do more to empower women from the start of their careers.

  • By Max Adams
  • 04:45 PM
“Closing the gap between junior and senior women is where the market needs to do the most work,” Patricia Evans, vice president at Wilmington Trust told delegates. She added that the industry does engage with women, but it falls short of promoting and retaining them, especially when the ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,319 10 12.43
2 Citi 2,562 6 9.59
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 8.05
4 Credit Suisse 1,822 6 6.82
5 Societe Generale 1,814 4 6.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 May 2017
1 Citi 41,255.30 117 12.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,631.92 109 11.85%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 32,082.26 89 10.11%
4 JPMorgan 20,969.41 64 6.60%
5 Credit Suisse 16,754.47 44 5.28%