CME Europe like "canary in coalmine" says Sprecher

Intercontinental Exchange chief Jeffrey Sprecher on Tuesday compared the shutting down of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's (CME) clearing and exchange operation in London to a "canary in a coalmine" as the UK's European Union exit draws closer.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 06 Jun 2017

Sprecher was speaking at the International Derivatives Expo (IDX 2017) in London, organised by the Futures Industry Association.

“To a certain extent the UK has taken our presence here for granted,” said Sprecher, flanked by Ed Tilly, CEO of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and Deutsche Börse ...

