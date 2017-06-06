Qatar crisis highlights vulnerability of GCC market

Diplomatic chaos in the GCC does not mean an end to the bid for broader emerging markets credit, or even for the GCC, but it is a reminder that even the deepest of due diligence cannot prepare for all eventualities.

After a seemingly endless summer of supportive funding conditions, and tightening spreads in the region, market commentators would not call an end to the rally. US rate hikes are expected to be orderly, inflows into the asset class are strong, and EM assets have shown themselves able to weather coups in Turkey, political crises in Brazil, and a US president named Donald Trump.

But as always, the unforeseen has caught the market unawares.

Analysts warn that the most recent spat between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain is one of the most worrying in several years. Standard Chartered’s global research team refers to the “unprecedented isolation of a GCC member.”

Not only have Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar over its links to Islamic extremist groups, they have also closed land crossings, airspace and sea access, and expelled any Qatari citizens working and living in the respective countries.

It is not a dispute, believes Standard Chartered, that can be resolved quickly. The economic implications for Qatar could be great, and Standard Chartered expects a wider repricing in GCC debt particularly due to the “limited spread cushion.”

But the issue also shines a light on the level of exposure GCC banks have to assets across the region, and argues for greater focus on building a local demand base outside of the banking system. This means promoting local asset management firms, insurance and pension companies.

Policy makers need now to focus on deepening local capital markets, and reducing reliance on both interbank lending, and international investors to provision for such market shocks.

International investors are often identified as the least “sticky,” but the over-exposure to GCC banks, through their participation in bond issues, and in syndicated lending, is just as likely to bring the house of cards tumbling down.

The vulnerabilities seemed clear on Tuesday when reports that the central banks of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE asked banks to provide details of their exposure to Qatar send Qatari bond prices tumbling.

Qatar Reinsurance’s recent perpetual bond had sold off 4.5 points by Tuesday morning, and Ezdan’s sukuk, issued in March, was down five points at the worst point.

Qatari banks will also feel the pain. Many have increased their reliance on external funding in recent years after money from oil deposits dwindled.

Qatari bank foreign liabilities represent 35% of total liabilities, and the bulk of this exposure is interbank borrowing (46% of the total) and non-resident deposits (42%), writes Standard Chartered. The state’s smallest banks are most reliant on external sources for wholesale funding from GCC banks ex-Qatar, and therefore may be under the greatest strain.

Local demand is something that international investors identify as a favourable dynamic when investing in the region, but when that demand is concentrated in the banking sector, it leaves credit exposed to unforeseen risk.

Whether or not the central banks intend to ban investment in Qatari assets — the read which many investors are taking from reports — the mere suggestion should be enough to prompt policy makers into action. Once the dust has settled on this dispute of course.