ICBC fuels loan hunger with $1.25bn facility

The bank launched the deal with aim of attracting $1bn
in commitments from relationship banks but as the deal was oversubscribed by
2.3 times the facility was increased and the banks had to be scaled back,
according to the borrower.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.