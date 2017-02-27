Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ICBC fuels loan hunger with $1.25bn facility

Industrial Commercial Bank of China’s London branch and subsidiary ICBC London plc has signed a self-arranged $1.25bn facility in an oversubscribed deal with 16 banks. The deal follows a spate of lending by the bank in emerging market deals.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 01:00 PM

The bank launched the deal with aim of attracting $1bn in commitments from relationship banks but as the deal was oversubscribed by 2.3 times the facility was increased and the banks had to be scaled back, according to the borrower.

Ticket sizes were big, according to a banker on the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Jun 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 152,023.83 542 10.73%
2 JPMorgan 131,970.16 468 9.31%
3 Citi 95,638.59 284 6.75%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 76,462.12 373 5.40%
5 Deutsche Bank 66,070.01 232 4.66%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,060.27 5 25.67%
2 Citi 2,251.69 5 18.89%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 12.27%
4 First Abu Dhabi Bank 949.00 5 7.96%
5 Arab Banking Corp - BSC 583.00 5 4.89%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,126.24 25 13.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,961.98 26 12.46%
3 HSBC 13,854.03 26 10.17%
4 JPMorgan 5,343.18 17 3.92%
5 Citi 5,119.67 16 3.76%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%