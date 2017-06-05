Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SGX launches rubber derivatives consultation

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is inviting the public to comment on some proposed changes to rubber derivatives on its commodity platform, the Singapore Commodity Exchange (SICOM).

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05 Jun 2017

The proposed changes, which resulted from market participant feedback, will see free-on-board delivery terms altered and allow SGX to prescribe additional loading ports.

“Rubber has been a part of Singapore’s economic DNA for over a century,” said the head of derivatives at SGX, Michael Syn. “Today, SICOM derivatives are ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 19,381.65 47 8.82%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,968.25 36 8.63%
3 HSBC 18,103.95 50 8.24%
4 BNP Paribas 8,911.57 55 4.05%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,885.00 54 4.04%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 8,799.66 37 8.15%
2 UBS 8,283.47 33 7.67%
3 Goldman Sachs 7,802.80 38 7.23%
4 Citi 7,499.15 50 6.95%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,375.32 35 5.91%