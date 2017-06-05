Watermark
Corporate bonds to have bread-and-butter June after May feast

Corporate bond bankers in Europe appreciated the break in primary market activity on Monday after the busiest May on record. Bankers said giving investors time to digest the latest trades would help demand remain strong in the coming weeks.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 05 Jun 2017

No issuers have poked their heads above the parapet on Monday as continental Europe celebrates Whit Monday, and the secondary market is quiet too.

“There’s very little liquidity,” said a syndicate banker, echoing the sentiment of two peers. “People are just happy to sit on their hands today ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 59,729.64 269 3.64%
2 Citi 48,146.84 242 2.94%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 45,937.03 233 2.80%
4 Deutsche Bank 41,805.81 175 2.55%
5 Morgan Stanley 38,350.79 202 2.34%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 BNP Paribas 13,945.15 61 9.46%
2 Deutsche Bank 12,744.72 45 8.65%
3 Barclays 11,444.28 42 7.77%
4 Citi 8,502.33 42 5.77%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,311.04 47 5.64%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,275.78 28 7.97%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,271.23 30 7.96%
3 Citi 2,968.23 18 7.22%
4 Barclays 2,878.54 23 7.00%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,760.59 24 6.72%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 15,642.64 116 12.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,985.87 100 9.21%
3 Citi 11,558.90 86 8.89%
4 Goldman Sachs 10,013.87 71 7.70%
5 Barclays 7,309.82 50 5.62%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 BNP Paribas 13,998.75 62 7.56%
2 Deutsche Bank 13,791.03 42 7.45%
3 Citi 11,544.92 48 6.24%
4 Barclays 10,865.91 47 5.87%
5 JPMorgan 9,678.50 37 5.23%