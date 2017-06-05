Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Blackstone to buy Sponda in €1.8bn all cash deal

Blackstone has agreed to buy Finnish property group Sponda for nearly €1.8bn in an all-cash deal.

  • By Max Bower
  • 05 Jun 2017

Sponda has agreed to Blackstone’s offer of €5.19 per share, giving an equity purchase price of €1.76bn for the firm. That is a 20.7% premium on Sponda’s closing share price on Friday. It has since jumped to that price following Monday’s announcement.

Blackstone has appointed Goldman Sachs ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,275.78 28 7.97%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,271.23 30 7.96%
3 Citi 2,968.23 18 7.22%
4 Barclays 2,878.54 23 7.00%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,760.59 24 6.72%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 15,642.64 116 12.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,985.87 100 9.21%
3 Citi 11,558.90 86 8.89%
4 Goldman Sachs 10,013.87 71 7.70%
5 Barclays 7,309.82 50 5.62%