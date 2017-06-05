Ardagh hedges dollar interest rate risk with sterling debut

Ardagh’s first sterling bond is a 10 year non-call five senior unsecured issue with B3/B ratings. It came at 4.75%.“We are very pleased with the support we have received from a broad investor base in our first sterling bond issue,” said Ardagh’s chairman Paul Coulson in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.