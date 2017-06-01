Lat Am new issues get tight as HY sovereigns price

Guatemala sold $500m of 10 year bonds and Ecuador raised $2bn in a dual tranche sale, as continued inflows into EM bonds make for highly favourable issuance conditions.“It is incredibly difficult to achieve any kind of value in new issue markets at the moment,” said one EM portfolio ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.