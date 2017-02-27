Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Corporate bond issuance soars close to record high

Corporate bond bankers have been left thunderstruck after the market closed its second busiest month ever in euro and sterling with more than a huge €48bn printed in May, and investors still have cash waiting on the sidelines for more issuance in the coming month.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 09:00 PM

Investment grade corporate borrowers printed €48.06bn-equivalent via 64 bonds in May across euro and sterling, according to Dealogic, coming only behind January 2009’s €54.33bn-equivalent in terms of busiest calendar month.

“It has been absolutely insane,” ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 59,729.64 269 3.64%
2 Citi 48,146.84 242 2.94%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 45,937.03 233 2.80%
4 Deutsche Bank 41,805.81 175 2.55%
5 Morgan Stanley 38,350.79 202 2.34%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 BNP Paribas 13,945.15 61 9.46%
2 Deutsche Bank 12,744.72 45 8.65%
3 Barclays 11,444.28 42 7.77%
4 Citi 8,502.33 42 5.77%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,311.04 47 5.64%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,275.78 28 7.97%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,271.23 30 7.96%
3 Citi 2,968.23 18 7.22%
4 Barclays 2,878.54 23 7.00%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,760.59 24 6.72%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 15,642.64 116 12.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,985.87 100 9.21%
3 Citi 11,558.90 86 8.89%
4 Goldman Sachs 10,013.87 71 7.70%
5 Barclays 7,309.82 50 5.62%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 BNP Paribas 13,998.75 62 7.56%
2 Deutsche Bank 13,791.03 42 7.45%
3 Citi 11,544.92 48 6.24%
4 Barclays 10,865.91 47 5.87%
5 JPMorgan 9,678.50 37 5.23%