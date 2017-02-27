People Moves in Brief

ING head of securitization leaves
Martin Nijboer, head of global capital markets and securitizations at ING, has left the company GlobalCapital understands.
Nijboer left his role on April 1, having moved over to the commercial side of the business in 2013 as head of capital markets securitization.While in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.