Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

KommuneKredit ‘disappoints’ in three year dollars

KommuneKredit fell short of full subscription with a three year dollar benchmark on Thursday, with few updates provided through the book building process.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:00 PM

Leads BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Nomura had started the process on Wednesday with initial price thoughts of 5bp area over mid-swaps for a no-grow $1bn June 2020 Reg S only bond.

Books opened officially on Thursday morning with guidance unchanged from ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 Barclays 10,691.12 15 8.76%
2 BNP Paribas 10,516.31 14 8.62%
3 Citi 10,121.17 12 8.30%
4 HSBC 9,193.03 13 7.53%
5 JPMorgan 8,809.30 12 7.22%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 27,458.36 68 11.61%
2 Citi 26,683.60 67 11.28%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,545.97 37 7.42%
4 HSBC 17,247.37 43 7.29%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,389.99 50 6.93%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,855.45 54 8.12%
2 Barclays 22,379.20 51 7.95%
3 BNP Paribas 21,790.92 38 7.74%
4 HSBC 20,321.43 59 7.22%
5 UniCredit 18,622.78 47 6.61%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%