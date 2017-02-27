Watermark
ESM and EFSF update funding plans

The European Stability Mechanism and European Financial Stability Facility have revamped their funding programmes in light of better than expected funding opportunities in the past few months.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 02:45 PM

Overall, the supranationals will raise €61.5bn in 2017, €4.5bn more than initially scheduled. Combined, the pair have issued €35.2bn so far.

ESM, whose funding requirement has been cut by €4.5bn to €12.5bn, has sent out a request for proposal for a benchmark to be sold next week. ...

