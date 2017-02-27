Nationale-Nederlanden Bank (NN Bank) turns to covered bonds

The Dutch covered bond market, which has already experienced a considerable expansion with the entrance of Rabobank, is likely to see further growth.
NN Bank has registered its “NN Conditional Pass-Through Covered bond Company” in Amsterdam.Analysts at DZ Bank research said it was unclear ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.