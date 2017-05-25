Competition heats up for piece of $10bn SOE listings
Hong Kong’s IPO market is awaiting jumbo deals from two Chinese state-owned enterprises this year, with Sinopec Marketing Co and China Tower seeking $10bn each. Both transactions are must-haves for ECM houses in the region, but getting a spot on the syndicate will be no easy feat. Jonathan Breen reports.
China Tower, a spin-off by China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom of their tower assets, has begun sounding out banks for its upcoming IPO. Separately, Sinopec Marketing Co
, a wholly owned retail unit of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (also known as Sinopec), has sent
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.