CaixaBank brings debut AT1 through Popular volatility

CaixaBank decided to open books on a perpetual non-call seven year AT1, having also discussed selling a perpetual non-call five year on a roadshow with investors this week.Joint lead managers Barclays, Société Générale, CaixaBank, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley decided to start ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.