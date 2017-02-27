CVC closes largest ever fund at €16bn

The Luxembourg-registered firm had nearly €30bn of demand for the fund, said a source with knowledge of the situation.
The fund is CVC’s seventh in Europe and North America, and will have over €16bn in commitments after including those of CVC itself and its employees.CVC plans to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.