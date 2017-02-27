Guatemala bond return leaves little juice

Citi, tasked with its second Latin American sovereign sole mandate in two days following Ecuador’s $2bn bond sale on Tuesday, announced initial price thoughts of 4.75% for Ba1/BB/BB rated Guatemala’s new 10 year bond first thing on Wednesday.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.