Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US CLO managers feel pinch of low supply, fee sharing

CLO managers are preparing for a quiet summer as a barren leveraged loan market continues to dampen warehouse formation, while sources report equity investors are increasingly asking for a cut of managers' fees as equity returns dwindle.

  • By David Bell
  • 06:00 PM

The lack of leveraged loans has been a consistent thorn in the side of CLO managers in both the US and Europe over the past two years but one manager speaking with GlobalCapital said the outlook was getting even bleaker.

“It feels that it’s getting marginally worse, with ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,319 10 12.43
2 Citi 2,562 6 9.59
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 8.05
4 Credit Suisse 1,822 6 6.82
5 Societe Generale 1,814 4 6.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 May 2017
1 Citi 41,255.30 117 12.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,631.92 109 11.85%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 32,082.26 89 10.11%
4 JPMorgan 20,969.41 64 6.60%
5 Credit Suisse 16,754.47 44 5.28%