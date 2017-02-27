Watermark
Another Nordic smash: Boozt pops 25% on debut

Shares in Boozt, the Scandinavian online fashion retailer, closed 25% higher on Wednesday after they began trading on Nasdaq Stockholm after its heavily oversubscribed Skr1.6bn (€166m) IPO.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 05:00 PM

Carnegie and Danske Bank were global coordinators, Berenberg a bookrunner.

The deal attracted over 250 orders and was priced at Skr62 a share, towards the top of the Skr54-Skr63 range, giving Boozt an initial valuation of Skr3.44bn (€350m) when it began trading on Wednesday.

“It went pretty well," ...

