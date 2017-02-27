Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Oman Oil mandates banks for $1.2bn refi

Oman Oil has mandated 12 banks to arrange a $1.2bn five year syndicated loan to refinance a $1bn tranche of a loan it took out in 2014, according to a banker on the deal.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 04:45 PM

The mandated lead arrangers are Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Standard Chartered, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Credit Agricole, Société Générale, MUFG and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The loan taken out in 2014 ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Apr 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 110,124.59 368 11.31%
2 JPMorgan 88,729.79 307 9.11%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 50,462.39 240 5.18%
4 Citi 50,454.16 186 5.18%
5 Deutsche Bank 49,616.52 167 5.10%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 2,975.00 4 28.98%
2 Citi 2,251.69 5 21.93%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 14.25%
4 First Abu Dhabi Bank 863.73 4 8.41%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 350.00 2 3.41%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,126.24 25 13.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,961.98 26 12.46%
3 HSBC 13,854.03 26 10.17%
4 JPMorgan 5,343.18 17 3.92%
5 Citi 5,119.67 16 3.76%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%