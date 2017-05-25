Xin Point starts pre-marketing $150m HK IPO
Chinese automotive component supplier Xin Point Holdings has begun investor education for its Hong Kong IPO and, after an early boost of confidence, is eyeing up to $150m, according to a source close to the deal.
The company, alongside sole sponsor BNP Paribas, kicked off meetings with investors in Hong Kong on Wednesday, and will also visit China, Singapore and the UK in the coming days. Pre-marketing is set to finish on Friday, June 9, with books likely to open the following Monday or
...
