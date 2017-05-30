Watermark
Apollo prices fourth ABS transaction

Apollo Aviation Management went into the long weekend pricing its fourth ABS transaction at the end of last week, selling a no-grow deal that will finance a fleet of 32 aircraft.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 30 May 2017

Goldman Sachs priced the $612.2m deal on May 25, with the $479.4m ‘A’ notes pricing to yield 4%. The $88.5m ‘B’ notes yielded 6%, while the $44.2m priced to yield 7.5%.

The portfolio backing the deal consists of 70.7% narrow body aircraft and 29.3% wide body aircraft, with ...

